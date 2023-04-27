Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.88-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.7-58.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.30 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.65.
Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance
MRK traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.16. 9,944,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,246,881. The company has a market capitalization of $292.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
