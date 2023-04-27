Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Piper Sandler

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $77.67 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 29.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $12,825,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,091,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $94,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

