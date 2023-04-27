Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.03 EPS

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03, Briefing.com reports. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.73. The company had a trading volume of 571,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,389. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.21.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 4.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $551,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 482,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,466,000 after buying an additional 47,451 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

