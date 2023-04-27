Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Short Interest Update

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

MEOBF remained flat at $0.74 on Thursday. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

