Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.20.

META stock traded up $29.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.34. 40,590,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,828,961. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $241.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,255 shares of company stock valued at $12,435,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

