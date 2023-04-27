Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Raised to “Overweight” at Huber Research

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Huber Research from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.76.

Shares of META opened at $237.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.38. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $240.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $909,963.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,916.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,255 shares of company stock worth $12,435,622 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

