Metahero (HERO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $725,873.23

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $31.72 million and approximately $725,873.23 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00027144 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.