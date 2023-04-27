MetaMUI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $60.76 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $60.76 million and $108,638.44 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

