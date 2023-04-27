Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS.

Methanex Trading Up 2.6 %

Methanex stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.09. 536,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.45.

Get Methanex alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Methanex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Methanex by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 627,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,513,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,201 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Methanex

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Methanex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.