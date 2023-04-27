Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Micron Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Micron Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. 2,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. Micron Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

