Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Micron Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %
Micron Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. 2,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. Micron Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $2.95.
Micron Solutions Company Profile
