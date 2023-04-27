Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $322.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $295.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.70 and a 200-day moving average of $252.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $299.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.