MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $292.29 and last traded at $292.21. Approximately 328,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 734,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.23.

Insider Activity

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($21.04). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 294.39% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The company had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($8.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 5,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Stories

