Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 328.6% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:HIE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,085. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

