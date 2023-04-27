Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 328.6% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE:HIE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,085. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.
About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
