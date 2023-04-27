Mina 24 Hour Volume Reaches $28.56 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last week, Mina has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $601.20 million and $28.56 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00002331 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,026,525,773 coins and its circulating supply is 890,903,490 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,026,185,212.8400393 with 890,370,096.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.67816416 USD and is up 3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $15,953,509.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.