Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NERV. StockNews.com began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.70. 24,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,221. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.06.

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.