Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on NERV. StockNews.com began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.