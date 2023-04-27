Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.02

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and traded as high as $2.38. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 13,571 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NERV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.