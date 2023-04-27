Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.52

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.
Mitsubishi Electric Trading Up 0.6 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.67.
Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter.
About Mitsubishi Electric
Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.
