Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.52

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELFGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Electric

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.