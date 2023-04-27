Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1,728.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 640 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.9% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock traded up $5.94 on Thursday, hitting $488.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,073. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $456.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $486.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

