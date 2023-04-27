Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $133,000 Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 7,606.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,853 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $44,450,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,913,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $670,316,000 after purchasing an additional 548,230 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $28,784,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $86.06. 232,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,032. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $127.57. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.77 and its 200-day moving average is $89.00.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

