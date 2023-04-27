Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 7,881 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,881 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $12.67 on Thursday, hitting $149.13. 9,122,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,968,920. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.03). AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,767 shares of company stock worth $28,443,783. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

