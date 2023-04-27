Mobileye Global Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 24,644 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 411% compared to the average volume of 4,821 put options.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $783,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MBLY. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 22.0 %

MBLY traded down $9.48 on Thursday, hitting $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,723,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,066. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.12. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

