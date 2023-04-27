Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Model N in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $230,738.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,240 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $230,738.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,240 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $347,310.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,115.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,238 shares of company stock worth $1,832,671 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Model N in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Model N in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Model N by 94.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Model N in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

