Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.56-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mohawk Industries also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.56-2.66 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.77.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 4.1 %

MHK stock traded up $3.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.78. 1,057,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,028. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock worth $1,374,876. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.