Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.56-2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.64.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE MHK traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,958. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 316.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.97.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.77.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,753.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,150 shares of company stock worth $1,374,876 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

