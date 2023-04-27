Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. Molina Healthcare updated its FY23 guidance to $20.25 EPS.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH traded up $21.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $296.92. 943,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,663. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.17.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $2,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

