Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Up to $9.59

Shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.59, but opened at $10.09. Mondee shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 279 shares.

Separately, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22.

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Mondee during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mondee in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondee in the fourth quarter worth $2,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

