Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.63.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.82. 7,580,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,889,917. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $73.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average of $65.86.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,468,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,553 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.