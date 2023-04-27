Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50-10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.74-5.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.87 billion.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $304.92 on Thursday. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $310.80.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,827,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Moody’s by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,058,000 after buying an additional 145,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,944,000 after buying an additional 53,224 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

