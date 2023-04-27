Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at UBS Group

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $310.80.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $304.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.83. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,597.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $752,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2,543.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,437,000 after buying an additional 1,186,718 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 50.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.