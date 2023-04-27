Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Stock Price Up 3.6% Following Strong Earnings

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $316.55 and last traded at $313.66. 191,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 813,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.65.

The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.80.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,601 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.92.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

