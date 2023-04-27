Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Capitalization Tops $221.84 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $221.84 million and $6.31 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00059939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00039256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001151 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 627,223,431 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

