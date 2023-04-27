Moonbeam Price Up 1.1% This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $223.61 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001202 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00060077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00039362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00019357 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 627,246,297 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

