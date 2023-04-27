Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $170.01

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $170.01 and last traded at $171.69, with a volume of 44161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.62.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MORN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 104.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.66 and its 200-day moving average is $221.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total transaction of $1,459,491.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,474,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,039,664.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total transaction of $1,459,491.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,474,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,039,664.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total transaction of $955,190.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,645,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,580,604.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,949 shares of company stock valued at $25,400,272 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,061,000 after buying an additional 1,063,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,622,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,331,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,883,000 after purchasing an additional 218,329 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 232,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,297,000 after purchasing an additional 132,021 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

