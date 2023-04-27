Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 496.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,351 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.25% of Motorola Solutions worth $107,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,608,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $621,567,000 after acquiring an additional 678,694 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $371,318,000 after acquiring an additional 264,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 149.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after acquiring an additional 947,497 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.80.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $290.62. 283,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,132. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $294.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

