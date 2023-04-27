Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Announces $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.775 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Mplx has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Mplx has a payout ratio of 83.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Mplx to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.2%.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. Mplx has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $35.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPLX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Mplx by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.