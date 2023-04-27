MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises 1.1% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in MSCI by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $8.63 on Thursday, hitting $466.85. 382,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,933. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $535.56 and a 200 day moving average of $503.43.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 90.43% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. UBS Group dropped their price target on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.22.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

