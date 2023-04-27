M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Bank of America increased their target price on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.64. 569,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,971. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

