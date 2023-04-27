Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.
Mullen Group Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$14.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.64. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$10.83 and a 52-week high of C$15.98.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$496.70 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.1996792 EPS for the current year.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
