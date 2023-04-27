Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Trading 0.9% Higher

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €339.40 ($377.11) and last traded at €338.10 ($375.67). 235,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €335.20 ($372.44).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €324.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €307.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

(Get Rating)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.