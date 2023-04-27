Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $113.43 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $116.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.52 and its 200-day moving average is $106.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $287.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

