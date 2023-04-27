MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.20 Million

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 35.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $151.95 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00578189 USD and is up 34.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $151.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

