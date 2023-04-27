MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $117.93, but opened at $125.07. MYR Group shares last traded at $123.59, with a volume of 39,225 shares.

The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.13 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

In related news, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at $964,455.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,903.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,651 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,284,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,751,000 after purchasing an additional 129,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after acquiring an additional 67,933 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

