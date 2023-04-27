Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:PENC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.27

Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:PENC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.59. Nano Magic shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 8,252 shares.
Nano Magic Trading Up 6.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.
Nano Magic Company Profile
Nano Magic, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology. Its products include nano-layer coatings, nano-based cleaners, printable inks and pastes, and thermal management materials. It operates through the following segments: Product and Contract Services.
