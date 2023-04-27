Nano (XNO) Market Cap Achieves $110.05 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $110.05 million and $741,174.02 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00002774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,774.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00302288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00011744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.45 or 0.00528795 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00067001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.00 or 0.00396313 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

