Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Trading Down 0.3%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.29. 5,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 10,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Nedbank Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33.

Nedbank Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. Nedbank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.99%.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Wealth, Centre, and Africa Regions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions.

