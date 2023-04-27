NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading Down 7.9%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.32. 328,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,116,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEO. Bank of America cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

NeoGenomics Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $138.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.96 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 206.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in NeoGenomics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

