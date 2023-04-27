Neptune Orient Lines (OTCMKTS:NPTOY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.68

Shares of Neptune Orient Lines Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTOY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and traded as high as $3.68. Neptune Orient Lines shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

Neptune Orient Lines Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and charter of vessels, as well as participates in ventures related to these activities. The Company operates through its Liner segment. The Company’s Liner segment provides operations of container transportation, terminals and provision of other related services.

