Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $3,833,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $673,800,800,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,963 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,038 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Netflix Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $321.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $379.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

