New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Up to $1.29

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.34. New Gold shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 982,148 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGD. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.48.

New Gold Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in New Gold in the third quarter valued at $9,586,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,320,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421,488 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter worth about $2,604,000. Institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

