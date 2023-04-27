New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Weibo accounts for about 2.8% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WB. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Weibo in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Weibo by 124.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Stock Performance

Weibo stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,592. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Weibo

A number of research firms have weighed in on WB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

